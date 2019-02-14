हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cardi B

Cardi B returns to Instagram

People claimed that the "I like it" rapper did not deserve the Grammy Award following which Cardi deactivated her account.

Cardi B returns to Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Rapper Cardi B is back on Instagram after deleting her account.

Cardi quit the social media on Monday following the backlash she received after she won a Grammy Award for her album "Invasion of Privacy", but on Wednesday she returned to it to announce her upcoming songs, reports usatoday.com.

"So I am back from retirement to announce (that) I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with Bruno Mars," she captioned a photograph of the single's cover art, along with the hashtag "two Grammy winning artistes". 

People claimed that the "I like it" rapper did not deserve the Grammy Award following which Cardi deactivated her account.

 

Tags:
Cardi Bcardi b InstagramCardi B newsGrammysMusic
Next
Story

Ryan Adams accused of sexual misconduct, emotional manipulation by ex-wife Mandy Moore, other women

Must Watch

PT12M19S

LG vs Delhi CM: Huge blow to Aam Aadmi Party government as court split on officers

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close