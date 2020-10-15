Case registered against Sapna Choudhary's husband Veer Sahu for violating coronavirus guidelines

A case has been registered against Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary's husband Veer Sahu and 65 others at Haryana's Meham Police Station for violating coronavirus guidelines. The development comes after Veer allegedly got into a fight with a Facebook user over his controversial comments on the couple's newborn son.

Furious over the comments made by the user, Veer arrived at Meham Chowk with his supporters. However, on finding police there, Veer and others left the spot. Later, Veer reached out to the person via Facebook live and challenged him and things got heated up between the two.

The duo had challenged each other and hence, Veer reached Meham with his supporters.

The police registered a case against Veer and his supporters for breaching COVID-19 rules. He has been accused of gathering the crowd without masks.

It has been reported that both the parties brought large number of supporters. Police forces were deployed at the spot. People involved in the case are being questioned and have been warned that the police will take strict action them.

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu had a court marriage in January 2020. They welcomed their son last week. Sapna had, however, kept her marriage and pregnancy under wraps.

Sapna Choudhary is popular for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which rules the chartbusters. She rose to fame after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11' and followed it up with a few special dance sequences in Hindi movies. Veer Sahu, on the other hand, is an actor, singer and producer.