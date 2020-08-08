हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

CBI officials must seek Mumbai police permission to start probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case, otherwise be ready to face 14-day quarantine: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

The BMC has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for people coming from other states to Mumbai.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Play

New Delhi: After forcefully sending the Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now gearing up to put another road blocker in the way of CBI as well in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar said: "The CBI officers who come to Mumbai will have to seek the necessary permissions from Mumbai Police, amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, they too will face mandatory isolation."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reiterated his stand of CBI inquiry not necessary for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On the sidelines of an event in Nagpur today, he said: "The Sushant case has not gone to the CBI yet, the case is in the Supreme Court and the judgment will come on the 11th (August). The Mumbai Police is investigating properly. No reason to file a case to CBI."

The CBI, on the other hand, has taken over the investigation into the actor's death from the Bihar Police after re-registering an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The case will be probed by a special investigation team (SIT) under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre, as per PTI. 

 

