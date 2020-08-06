CBI seeks details of Sushant Singh Rajput case from Bihar police

New Delhi: After getting the notification from the Centre to probe the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI is in the process of registration of the case. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

"We are also in touch with Bihar Police. The FIR will be uploaded on CBI's website soon", said the official.

The agency is in touch with the Bihar police and will soon begin the probe. The case was handed over to India's premier investigation agency on Wednesday after Centre accepted Bihar government's request for a CBI probe.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended the CBI probe into the case after Sushant's father KK Singh spoke to state Director General of Police (DGP) and gave his consent for the same.

Now, as the case is with CBI after the FIR is filed, the team investigating the case will procure the documents from Bihar Police. The investigation will be done in Mumbai in a fresh manner.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday and asked her to appear before the agency on Friday.