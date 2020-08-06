हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

CBI seeks details of Sushant Singh Rajput case from Bihar police

The agency is in touch with the Bihar police and will soon begin the probe. 

CBI seeks details of Sushant Singh Rajput case from Bihar police
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After getting the notification from the Centre to probe the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI is in the process of registration of the case. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

"We are also in touch with Bihar Police. The FIR will be uploaded on CBI's website soon", said the official. 

The agency is in touch with the Bihar police and will soon begin the probe. The case was handed over to India's premier investigation agency on Wednesday after Centre accepted Bihar government's request for a CBI probe. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended the CBI probe into the case after Sushant's father KK Singh spoke to state Director General of Police (DGP) and gave his consent for the same.

Now, as the case is with CBI after the FIR is filed, the team investigating the case will procure the documents from Bihar Police. The investigation will be done in Mumbai in a fresh manner.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday and asked her to appear before the agency on Friday.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput suicidesushant singh rajput deathCBI
Next
Story

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain make their 'love' Instagram official!
  • 19,64,536Confirmed
  • 40,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M49S

VIDEO : Mumbai's rain became trouble