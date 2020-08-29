CBI to conduct polygraph test on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik in Sushant Singh Rajput death case?

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case may conduct a polygraph test on Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Both Rhea and her brother Showik have been named as accused in an FIR filed by Sushant's family at a Patna police station.

Sources told Zee News that CBI officials are considering conducting tests on a few people, including Rhea. However, there is no official confirmation on it. Once the agency sleuths take the nod from the accused for the polygraph test, they will call them to Delhi where the process for the lie detection test will be carried out.

Sources said CBI officials would take a final decision on the matter after 1-2 rounds of questioning.

Meanwhile, after a 10-hour round of questioning by the CBI on Friday, Rhea has once again been summoned by the central probe agency. The actress will be grilled by CBI officials at the DRDO guest house at suburban Santacruz in Mumbai.

As per sources, interrogation of Sushant's cook Neeraj and roommate-friend Siddharth Pithani by CBI officials at DRDO guest house on Saturday (August 29) is underway.