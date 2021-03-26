हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yash Vardhan Swami

Celebrity fitness coach Yash Vardhan Swami spotted in Ranthambore

The health and transformation coach was living it up at the Magnetic Fields Nomads.

Celebrity fitness coach Yash Vardhan Swami spotted in Ranthambore

New Delhi: Celebrity health and fitness Coach YVS was seen hanging out and partying with his friends this weekend.

The health and transformation coach was living it up at the Magnetic Fields Nomads.

Magnetic Fields Nomads is the first of a series of events that will continue to travel and embrace the magic of impermanence and discovery. It is contemporary art and music festival, with a newly conceived vision that took place at Nahargarh fort, Ranthambore.

The festival tickets were reportedly sold out in less than 10 minutes and tickets for two started at INR 1.35 Lakhs. The performances at the event included the likes of Gauli Bhai, Murthovic and Begum.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)

