Bengaluru: The 4,800-page police chargesheet in the fan murder case, which is set to be submitted on Wednesday, has confirmed the role of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa in the crime, sources said.

The chargesheet against Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 associates will be submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court.

The chargesheet has mentioned Darshan, Gowda's role in conspiracy, planning, kidnap, torture, murder, destruction of evidence, and plan to misguide the police by getting four of his associates to surrender to police in connection with the murder of his fan Renukaswamy.

Renukaswamy was murdered as he had allegedly sent offensive messages to Pavithra.

The chargesheet contains the statement of one of the accused persons, who agreed to become an approver in the case, giving the police all the details and role of Darshan and others and the crime, the sources claimed.

The police have matched the CCTV tower locations of the accused persons with the crime scene and the calls, and messages between the accused have matched the timing of the crime. Most importantly, the police have got confirmation from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) about the presence of blood stains on the clothes of Darshan.

The police have retrieved Darshan's messages, in which he was informed when Renukaswamy was brought to the shed. The accused had sent a photograph of Renukaswamy to Darshan and the police have recovered it, the sources claimed.

The police have also got evidence of CCTV footage of the Darshan leaving the pub and reaching the shed in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar locality and again coming back to the pub after assaulting Renukaswamy. In between, Darshan had gone to his residence to change his clothes and the police have also gathered the footage in this regard, according to sources.

Most importantly, the investigation officers recorded the statements of 24 witnesses before the judge. The photos from the mobile of one of the accused Pradush have been recovered.

The police have also gathered statements from the four accused persons who were convinced by Darshan and the gang to surrender to police, claiming responsibility for the murder of Renukaswamy.

The police mentioned how the accused were lured into it and promised money and protection by Darshan.

Meanwhile, sources in Ballary jail where Darshan was currently lodged maintained that he had not slept throughout the night and was seen wandering in tension in his cell. Darshan is also spotted reciting prayers and doing yoga.

Darshan and other accused persons' judicial custody has been extended till September 9.

Three more cases have been lodged against Darshan for availing luxury treatment at the Bengaluru Central Prison.

Darshan's photo sitting on a chair, holding a coffee mug in one hand and cigarette in another with rowdy Wilson Garden Naga outside his barrack had triggered a huge row. The police department had suspended nine officers including two jailers in the incident and booked three FIRs.

Sources said the photo was circulated outside to threaten the eyewitnesses that they won't be spared as rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga is handling things for Darshan.

The gruesome murder of Darshan's fan Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.