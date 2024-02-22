Check Out Who Anil Kapoor Dedicated His Dadasaheb Phalke Award To, Read On

New Delhi: Cinema Icon Anil Kapoor was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his role in Animal. The actor, who was present at the event to receive the honour, dedicated his win to all parents and kids. "I just want to dedicate this award to parents and kids doing their best everywhere. We may not understand each other but let the love for the family never die," the actor said during his winning speech.

"Thank you for this award. I’d like to thank entire team of Animal, all the actors and director Sandeep Vanga Reddy. It was his conviction and passion. We all supported his passion and made Animal what it has become," he added.

The megastar took to his social media handle to express gratitude post this remarkable achievement. He wrote, "A father and son relationship is never straightforward. It is the ultimate duel of love, pride and mentorship, all colliding in a messy loyalty, that despite whatever may happen, never fades. And that’s what Ranbir and I had the chance to show in this film. On some level, parenting is just being a child pretending to have answers with some experience. So, I dedicate this award to parents and kids doing their best everywhere. We may not always understand each other but let the love of family never die in the scars of the past we carry." He also shared a video and a few pictures.

In 'Animal', Anil Kapoor essayed the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father Balbir Singh. The film went on to collect moolah at the box office. So far, the film has earned Rs.870 crore at the box office. Apart from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Anil Kapoor had also starred in 'Fighter' in which he left his fans and followers mighty impressed with his role as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. With 'Animal' and 'Fighter' becoming two of the most successful films in the recent times, Anil Kapoor has set a benchmark for acting standards in the film industry.