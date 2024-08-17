Advertisement
Chiyaan Vikram Announces 'Thangalaan Part 2'

Chiyaan Vikram thrilled fans by announcing 'Thangalaan Part 2' following an overwhelming response to the first film. 

Aug 17, 2024
Chiyaan Vikram Announces 'Thangalaan Part 2'

New Delhi: Chiyaan Vikram thrilled his fans with the exciting announcement of 'Thangalaan Part 2' during a thank-you meet in Hyderabad. The first part was released on August 15 and has been widely praised for its performances, especially Vikram's extraordinary portrayal. Directed by Pa. Ranjith the film also stars Malavika Mohanan in a pivotal role. 

At an event, Vikram announced the sequel, which was met with loud cheers from the audience, highlighting the film's positive reception.

While announcing the sequel, Vikram shared, "[Pa] Ranjith asked me to mention here that because you all loved 'Thangalaan' so much, we've already begun discussions for a sequel, and we plan to make it happen very soon.”

Have A Look At The Post: 

Thangalaan emerges as yet another cinematic spectacle from the South, captivating audiences with its unique storytelling and compelling concepts.  Based on the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during its discovery by the British, who exploited and looted it for their gain. The film's music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

'Thangalaan' was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. 

