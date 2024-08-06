Chiyaan Vikram To Team Up With S. S. Rajamouli Post 'Thangalaan': Details Inside!

New Delhi: This news has sparked considerable excitement in the film industry and among audiences.

SSMB29, the eagerly awaited film directed by Rajamouli, is currently in pre-production. Amidst growing speculation that Vikram might play the antagonist in the film, the actor recently addressed these rumors during a media interaction in Hyderabad, just ahead of the release of ‘Thangalaan’. Vikram stated, "Rajamouli garu is a good friend. We have been talking for a while now. Of course, we will be doing a film sometime." While he neither confirmed nor denied the collaboration, his hint has only fueled the buzz surrounding this exciting partnership.

The prospect of Vikram and Rajamouli joining forces promises a cinematic spectacle of grand proportions, adding to the already high anticipation for their project.

Meanwhile, excitement continues to build for ‘Thangalaan’, directed by Pa. Ranjith featuring Vikram alongside Malavika Mohanan. The film, set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields, explores a historical narrative with a unique concept, offering a fresh cinematic experience. Scheduled for a global release on August 15, 2024, ‘Thangalaan’ will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, further adding to the anticipation.

As fans eagerly await both ‘Thangalaan’ and the forthcoming collaboration between Vikram and Rajamouli, the future of South Indian cinema looks promisingly bright.