Chris Hemsworth hopes to take legacy of 'Men In Black' forward

Actor Chris Hemsworth says he wants to continue the legacy of "Men In Black" with its reboot "Men in Black: International".

Bali: Actor Chris Hemsworth says he wants to continue the legacy of "Men In Black" with its reboot "Men in Black: International".

The first "Men In Black" film came out in 1997 with actors Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the lead. It got immense love over the years because of its storyline, action, drama and emotion, all packed up with humour.

"I love the original franchise. This is an opportunity to continue on that legacy and build something fun and entertaining," Hemsworth said at an event here.

"Men in Black: International" will take place in the same universe as the previous trilogy with Emma Thompson back as Agent O. Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson portray the new agents dealing with aliens. The plot centers on a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release "Men In Black: International" in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

On the plot, Hemsworth said: "The rules and regulations that MIB agents live by are there and my character blurs those lines."

