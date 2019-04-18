close

Chris Hemsworth's fearless roller coaster ride

"I wasn't even afraid," he said to the camera after stepping off the ride.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Shanghai: Actor Chris Hemsworth took some time off while promoting "Avengers: End Game" in China to ride a roller coaster at Disneyland Shanghai.

On Wednesday, Hemsworth was able to squeeze in a roller coaster ride at Disneyland. After braving the Tron roller coaster, the Australian actor, 35, boasted that the ride 'wasn't even that scary', reports dailymail.co.uk. 

The group behind him appeared to include the movie's directors Anthony and Joseph Russo. The star also shared hilarious footage of him on the ride wildly screaming. 

But despite the manic expressions, his good looks were unchanged by the high-speed ride as he kept his hair slicked back and off his face.

On the film front, he will soon be seen in "Avengers: Endgame".

"Avengers: Endgame" is the culmination of over 20 Marvel movies, and wraps up over 10 years of storytelling. The film is a continuation of "Avengers: Infinity War". Star Movies is hosting an 'Avengers Pop Up' on April 20 and 21 on their channel, which will air "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers" before the release of "Avengers: Endgame", which will open on April 26. 

 

 

