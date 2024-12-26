Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been spending most of their time in London since welcoming their second child, Akaay Kohli, were spotted enjoying Christmas Eve in Melbourne. Videos of the power couple casually strolling through the city, shared by fans on social media, quickly went viral, with netizens gushing over their relaxed and festive vibes.

However, their Melbourne outing has coincided with a buzz stirred by Ravichandran Ashwin’s recent comments on Virat’s on-field persona and public displays of affection. During a recent interview on the Sky Sports Podcast, Ashwin reflected on his career and the comparisons often drawn between his temperament and Virat Kohli’s animated personality.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted in the streets of Melbourne



Ashwin humorously addressed these observations, saying, "I wanted people to know me for who I am. A lot of times, Ashwin’s picking up a wicket, and Virat Kohli is all over the place, he’s just jumping about. People often tend to believe that I’m the serious one and Virat’s the one having all the fun."

When asked about Virat’s tendency to express his emotions, such as blowing kisses to Anushka after achieving a milestone, Ashwin quipped, "You don’t see me picking up a five-wicket haul and pushing across a kiss through the blade of my bat to my better half sitting in the dressing room or hospitality box. That’s just not my style."

While Ashwin’s comments were lighthearted and meant to highlight the contrast in personalities, fans have speculated that it may have been a subtle dig at Virat’s public affection for Anushka.