CHRISTOPHER NOLAN

Christopher Nolan's Next Big Project: Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland On Board

Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland will star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film..

|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 05:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
Christopher Nolan's Next Big Project: Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland On Board (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Washington: Anne Hathaway and Zendaya are joining the cast of Christopher Nolan's next directorial film. They will share screen space with Matt Damon and Tom Holland, reported Deadline.

Shooting for the film will start in early 2025, however, the plot details are kept under wraps.

The film will have an Imax release on July 17, 2026.

Zendaya is going to collaborate for the first time with the filmmaker, while Hathaway is working with the director third time, according to Deadline.

Holland and Zendaya have worked together in films like 'Spider-Man Homecoming', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. The two have been dating each other for quite long and confirmed their relationship in 2021.

Hathaway was seen in the psychological thriller film 'Mother's Instinct' alongside Jessica Chastain and in 'The Idea of You'. She is all set to be seen in Warner Bros. and Bad Robot's film titled 'Flowervale Street'.

Mitchell will direct the script he wrote for the film, which he'll also produce alongside J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper.

