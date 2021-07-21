Chutzpah actress Tanya Maniktala has a perfect way to deal with trolls!

New Delhi: The new-age show ‘Chutzpah’ is all set to take you on an adrenaline-pumping journey, shedding light on the duality and digital transformation of human identity in today’s era.

Talking about how she deals with trolls, says ‘Chutzpah’ actress Tanya Maniktala said, “Over time, I have realized that there is no absolute way of dealing with trolls. Personally, in my short social media existence, the way I cope with it is by ignoring it. You have to gradually learn to take it in good humour, make light of it, and not take it too personally.”

The Gen-Z star however, does believe that a lot of good has come from the internet and its ability to break geographical boundaries. She says, “Social media always comes with a bad reputation but recently during the COVID situation in India, I’ve realized that when in the right hands it can be a powerful, brilliant tool.”

SonyLIV and Maddock Outsider’s show 'Chutzpah' also featuring other popular actors including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan amongst others, showcases the relevance of the internet and social media in everyone’s life, especially the youth.

Talking about the relevance the show has for the audience today, adds Tanya, “The show takes you through how the internet is a vast jungle and how it plays such a vital role in our lives. Everyone connects with it differently -on one hand there is a long-distance relationship that a couple is holding onto and on the other hand you have internet trolls trying to take over the world. There are a lot of things which make the show very relatable and I am sure people would connect to a lot of different aspects that the social media world has to offer.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, created by Mrighdeep, written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep, ‘Chutzpah’ is directed by Simarpreet Singh.

An out-and-out entertainer, ‘Chutzpah’ will premiere on SonyLIV from July 23, 2021.