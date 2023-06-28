Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes Fans on a Journey Through Citadel Shoot in Serbia

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has delighted her fans by giving them a sneak peek into her experience while shooting for the highly anticipated series Citadel India in Serbia. She posted photos and a video of her time in Belgrade, the capital city of Serbia, alongside her co-directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. In Samantha's Instagram photos, we can see the enchanting beauty of the European city. In one photo, Samantha lovingly held a black kitten in her arms. Another photo showcased Raj & DK, along with Himank Duvurru, smiling at the camera. Samantha was seen enjoying a hot drink, while her colleagues relaxed with beers, creating a laid-back atmosphere.

She also shared videos of clay art titled "The Red-hair Goddess" and scenes from the streets of Belgrade. She was also seen spending quality outdoor time with a friend. The final photo captured Samantha striking an adorable pose while reading a restaurant menu. She kept the caption simple yet heartfelt, “Belgrade.”

Since it had been a while since Samantha Ruth Prabhu had posted anything on Instagram, her fans were thrilled with her latest update.

She also posted a video of a group of singers, while another captured the memorial of Josep Broz Tito, the former President of Yugoslavia.

Citadel India Stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan

Citadel India is a series written by Sita R Menon, in collaboration with Raj & DK. The show also features Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is venturing into the digital space for the first time. In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Varun praised Samantha as "one of the hardest working actors" and expressed his dedication to delivering an outstanding performance alongside her.

Citadel is a multi-language series that includes spin-off shows set in various countries, such as Italy, India, Spain, and Mexico. The US version of Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, has already been renewed for a second season.