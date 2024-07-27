New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu has been garnering immense appreciation for her upcoming projects 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein.' She was recently seen at the song launch event for 'Khel Khel Mein'.

Taapsee Pannu has spilled the beans on her two upcoming releases, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'. She shared insights into both projects while attending the song launch for 'Khel Khel Mein'.

Taapsee shared,'It’s been an overwhelming start to both my films with such warm reception to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba’s trailer and the first song drop of Khel Khel Mein both films are so diverse not just in their genre but also how my character is in both these films.

She further added, 'It’s just coincidental that they both are releasing soon after my birthday, so I’m hoping this shall be that big party of entertainment from my side to my audience for August. And I’m praying to receive the gift of love from them.'

Netizens are buzzing about Taapsee Pannu's 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba' trailer, and the hook step of the song 'Hauli Hauli' from her upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein' is becoming a national hit.

'Khel Khel Mein' also stars Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Chitraganda Singh. The film is scheduled to be released on Independence Day.

Releasing on August 9, 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba,' starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal will be screened on Netflix.