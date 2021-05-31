हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Combat weakness with Mandukasana: Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The actress was seen practicing Mandukasana to combat weakness in her new Instagram post.

Combat weakness with Mandukasana: Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday shared yoga therapy to combat weakness, in her new Instagram post.

Sharing a video that captures the actress practicing Mandukasana, she wrote: "To support all kinds of healing processes, the main source of energy comes from the core of our being. So, the Mandukasana is a very important asana as it focuses on your navel centre, which also happens to be your life-force centre called the second brain. It has the ability to give you the energy to combat all weaknesses. That's why they say, 'Go with your gut feeling'."

 

Talking about how to go about the asana, she said: "In difficult times like these, we need to focus on ourself; so we can dispel all negativity and bring in positive energy to the centre of our core chakra called the 'Manipura chakra'. Take in a deep breath and exhale while going down, stretching the spine and pressing on the navel. You will feel the energy flow to your solar plexus. Focusing on your navel will help you open your mind and reduce blood sugar levels as it works on the pancreas. It also helps improve the flexibility and mobility of the knee & ankle joints. Moreover, the frog pose helps reduce fat from thighs, belly, and hips."

She added: "Please remember: people with knee, ankle, and back pain issues should avoid this asana -- Tag a friend who should start this ritual right away."

The actress' family recovered from COVID-19 recently and she returned as a judge on the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4".

 

