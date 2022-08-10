NewsLifestylePeople
RAJU SRIVASTAVA HEART ATTACK

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, rushed to AIIMS Delhi

Raju Srivastav also participated in reality TV shows including Bigg Boss season 3, comedy show Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Nach Baliye season 6 and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, rushed to AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: Ace comedian and actor Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10, 2022, Wednesday. According to The Indian Express report, Raju Srivastava was working out in the gym when he got a mild attack and was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. 

"Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious, " his team confirmed the development to Indian Express.

He was working out in the South Delhi gym when he felt uneasy and collapsed reportedly. The actor-comedian is currently hospitalised and is undergoing treatment for his heart illness. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited. 

Raju Srivastava kickstarted his career with cameos in Bollywood films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya among others. He ventured into stand-up comedy with the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and finished as second runner-up, subsequently taking part in the spin-off, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, in which he won the title of "The King of Comedy".

Srivastav also participated in reality TV shows including Bigg Boss season 3, comedy show Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Nach Baliye season 6 and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

 

Raju Srivastava heart attackRaju SrivastavaRaju Srivastava hospitalisedRaju Srivastava cardiac arrestRaju Srivastava news

