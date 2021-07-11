Comedian, mimicry artist Madhav Moghe passes away

New Delhi: Well-known comedian and mimicry artist Madhav Moghe passed away on Sunday (July 11). He was suffering from third-stage cancer, shares journalist Pannu Indermohan.
Moghe has acted in films like Damini, Ghatak, Vinashak, Partner, etc., and was also a part of many comedy shows on television.
