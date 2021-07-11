हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhav Moghe

Comedian, mimicry artist Madhav Moghe passes away

Madhav Moghe passed away on Sunday (July 11). He was suffering from third-stage cancer.

Comedian, mimicry artist Madhav Moghe passes away
New Delhi: Well-known comedian and mimicry artist Madhav Moghe passed away on Sunday (July 11). He was suffering from third-stage cancer, shares journalist Pannu Indermohan.

Moghe has acted in films like  Damini, Ghatak, Vinashak, Partner, etc., and was also a part of many comedy shows on television.

