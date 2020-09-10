Complaint against Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remark on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in social media video

New Delhi: A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at the Vikhroli police station in Mumbai over her remark on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the complaint, it has been stated that the actress through her social media videos tried to defame the Maharashtra CM despite him having no direct connection in the BMC demolition of her Pali Hill office which took place on September 10, 2020.

The actress had alleged that Maharashtra CM has links with 'Bollywood Mafia'.

Here's a copy of the complaint against Kangana Ranaut:

After her Pali Hill office was demolished by the BMC citing 'illegal construction' as the reason behind it, Kangana released a fresh video challenging Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the video, she said: 'Today I know what Kashmiri Pandits must have felt when they were ousted from the valley during the 90s exodus.' Adding more, she stated that 'I will no only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir'.

The Bombay High Court has meanwhile, granted a stay on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut office, asking the BMC to file reply on actor's petition.

Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow and sought a stay on the demolition process.

The court sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

All through her journey from Manali to Mumbai via Chandigarh, the actress remained active on social media and kept tweeting about the BMC officials bringing down her property.

The demolition notice was issued by BMC on Tuesday under section 351 of the MMC Act and the civic body has given 24 hours to Kangana to respond to the notice. On Tuesday, Kangana took to her social media handles and shared the copy of the reply by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui to the BMC notice on the demolition of her property in Mumbai.

Kangana got into trouble after her controversial Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) remark on Twitter against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's threat. She tweeted accusing Raut threatening the actress to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

The actress has been naming and shaming several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana. Sources told Zee News that seven policemen will take care of Kangana's security. Officials of CRPF, Intelligence Bureau and Himachal Pradesh Police arrived at Kangana's Manali home on Tuesday to chalk out plans of the actress' security ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9.



