Rajkummar Rao

Confirmed! Rajkummar Rao to star in Hindi remake of Telugu thriller 'HIT'

The film is now in pre-production and will go on floors in 2021. The female actress in Hindi remake is yet to be finalised.

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu cop thriller 'HIT: The First Case'. Director Dr Sailesh Kolanu who garnered accolades for the cop thriller will be helming the project in Hindi as well.

Producer Dil Raju will be backing this venture under Dil Raju Productions banner along with Kuldeep Rathore. The original Telugu mystery drama featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.

The film is now in pre-production and will go on floors in 2021. The female actress in Hindi remake is yet to be finalised.

More details will be announced soon.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in 'Shima Mirchi'. He has Anurag Basu's 'Ludo', Hardik Mehta's 'Roohi Afzana' and Hansal Mehta's 'Chhalaang' in his kitty already. 

 

 

