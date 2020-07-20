Coronavirus positive Amitabh Bachchan on fan wishes: These are the most emotional moments for me

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has once again expressed how overwhelmed he is with all the love and good wishes that he has been receiving ever since he was hospitalised with Covid-19, adding that has "given and done nothing" in comparison to the affection he gets from people.

"..there is no greater love and affection that you my dearest send me in these hours of our trial .. you send me prayers .. you send me duas .. you send me the sanctity of divine words in all the forms of blessings .. nothing could be more binding than this," the Bollywood icon wrote on his official blog.

".. these are the most emotional moments for me .. to know that there are so many loved ones like all of you that show such sincere and earnest care is something that overwhelms me .. .. I do not know what it is that binds you so affectionately .. I have given and done nothing in comparison to what you have given me all these years .. I have tried with all the desire at my command to make this family a 'real' family .. and you have never disappointed me .. .. you are my pride and a pride that I display at every platform that I get," he added.

The veteran actor shared that his "heart is filled with much emotion now".

"And before my tears spill onto this sacred Blog of ours .. I shall say .. good night my Ef .. you are loved beyond all," he concluded his post on Sunday night.

The cine icon is admitted to Nanavati hospital's isolation ward after he, along with three of his family members, tested positive for Covid-19. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive and are admitted to the same hospital.

As he gets treated in the hospital, Bollywood's "Shahenshah" is using social media to interact with his admirers, and express his gratitude.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback photo with his family members Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya on social media. Thanking his fans for their prayers for him and his family members, he said: "We see your love".

In the throwback photo, they are seen waving at their fans.

"T 3598 - We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks," Amitabh Bachchan had captioned the photo.