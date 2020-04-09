Coronavirus-positive Zoa Morani shares her health update: It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest

New Delhi: Actress Zoa Morani, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week, has shared her health update on Instagram with an extensive note thanking the doctors and other healthcare professionals at the hospital where she is being currently treated. In her post, she initially wrote that she, her sister Shaza and father-film producer Karim Morani have been tested positive for the virus and added that though she has a few symptoms, the other two don’t have any.

"My father, sister and I have been tested COVID-19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few.. will be sharing the experiences soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help,” read an excerpt from his post.

She went on to describe her situation and how she is coping up with the disease. “It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest.. very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot,” Zoa added.

She shared the post on Instagram with the thank you message for the doctors: "Feeling so overwhelmed watching the doctors, nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe.”

Take a look at her post here:

On Monday, Shaza had tested positive for the virus and later, Zoa too got infected. Karim Morani’s reports came in on Wednesday. All of them are being treated at different hospitals in Mumbai.

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. However, she showed no symptoms but tested positive while Zoa came back from Rajasthan around mid-March, had a few symptoms. She initially tested negative but was found positive for the virus later. The rest of the family members are under quarantine.

Several Bollywood celebs, including Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have sent their best wishes to the Morani family.

Karim Morani is a well-known name in the industry. He has produced many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ra.One', 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year' and 'Dilwale'. Zoa debuted as an actress in 2011 with ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’.