Couple Goals: Priyanka Chopra Drops Stunning Selfie, Calls Husband Nick Jonas 'Dreamy'

New Delhi: Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas shelled out major couple goals in latest pictures. Heading out during the day, the actress shared a series of pictures. Looking glamorous, Priyanka Chopra could be seen gushing over her husband Nick Jonas.

Apart from posting her own selfies in pastel blue, the actress shared a sweet photo of husband and called him 'Dreamy'. Much-loved couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, have time and again dropped romantic pictures of each other. Enjoying a massive following on social media, Priyanka and Nick's pictures often keep the fans hooked on social media.





Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony in 2018 in Udaipur after dating for several month. The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

Recently, the global icon had started a restaurant named 'Sona' in New York with Maneesh Goyal. The actress would often gave a tour of her restaurant, by sharing pictures and videos, and flaunting the gourmet dishes, to her social media fans. In fact, in 2022, she launched the Sona Home collection which included dinnerware, table linens, bar and decor, and gifts, among other items. However, the latest report is that Priyanka has decided to stepped away from the business. Priyanka's representatives shared a statement with the publication that stated, "Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona." The restaurant will continue to stay open.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Amazon's series 'Citadel. She will next be seen with Idris Elba and John Cena in 'Heads of State'.