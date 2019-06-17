close

Vidyut Jammwal

Court acquits actor Vidyut Jammwal in 2007 assault case

Jammwal's lawyer Aniket Nikam had argued before the court that the actor and his friend were innocent.

Court acquits actor Vidyut Jammwal in 2007 assault case

Mumbai: A court here on Monday acquitted Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal and his friend in a 2007 assault case.

Metropolitan magistrate Pragati Yerlekar acquitted Jammwal and his friend Rishant Goswami of all the charges levelled against them. Details of the order are awaited.

Jammwal and his friend were accused of hitting one Rahul Suri, a resident of Juhu area, with a bottle at a five-star hotel in suburban Santacruz in August 2007.

During the course of the trial, the court examined two witnesses, the police officer who recorded the First Information Report (FIR) another person.

Jammwal's lawyer Aniket Nikam had argued before the court that the actor and his friend were innocent.

"They were never involved in the alleged incident. There was no satisfactory evidence to point out before the court the culpability of my clients," Nikam told PTI on Monday.

Jammwal has acted in films like 'Commando', 'Force', 'Baadshaho' and 'Junglee'.

 

