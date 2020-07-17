COVID-19 positive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya on Friday were admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, days after they tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official confirmed to Zee News that they have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

On July 12, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for coronavirus, hours after Abhishek Bachchan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan contracted the infection. Rest of the family members--Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli - have tested negative for COVID-19.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya's first test report, which came last night, was negative but the final report found them to be infected with the coronavirus. After the results came out positive, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had remained home quarantined as they were asymptomatic.

Amitabh Bachchan had revealed about his illness via social media and minutes later, Abhishek too said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo is currently admitted to Mumbai Nanavati Hospital.

A sanitisation drive was carried out at the Bachchans' Jalsa residence and a team of doctors also took samples of those whose tests were pending. Their home is now a containment zone and no one is allowed to enter or exit the place.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek married in April 2007. Aaradhya was born in November 2011. The couple and Aaradhya stay with Big and Jaya in Jalsa.