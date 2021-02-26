Cricketer KL Rahul has this to say about Athiya Shetty's latest magazine cover look, leaves fans gushing

NEW DELHI: Actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, is quite active on social media and often shares her photos and videos with her fans. The actress recently shared her photo to share the cover picture of a magazine she featured on. She was seen in a peach ruffled off-shoulder pink outfit.

Her post was flooded with comments in no time. Apart from her followers, her friends from the industry dropped some adorable comments on her post, praising the actress for looking absolutely stunning. Actor Anil Kapoor commented that Athiya was looking great, while Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna dropped three heart emojis. "So prettttttyyyyy, my AT," wrote actress Diana Penty.

Cricketer KL Rahul, who happens to be Athiya's close friend and rumoured boyfriend, also posted a comment on her wall, which caught everyone's attention. The cricketer reviewed her look with a baby angel emoji, and the comment was enough to say a thousand words.

Check out Athiya's post below:

Both Athiya and KL Rahul have been fuelling romance with their PDA on social media. The duo often fly out of Mumbai to celebrate special occasions in each other company; however, none of them have so far spoken anything on their relationship status. Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA has often grabbed the headlines.

Athiya made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She went to star in films like 'Mubarakan', 'Nawabzaade' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. She will reportedly next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, 'Hope Solo'.