Criminal complaint filed against fraudsters impersonating T-Series head Bhushan Kumar

Mumbai: After having learnt through industry colleagues that certain individuals are impersonating T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and trying to mislead aspiring actors by fraudulently seeking money and other favours from them, by misusing his name and picture on Whatsapp, the music company has filed a criminal complaint against these unidentified individuals at Amboli Police Station.

The complaint has been filed under section 415, 416, 417, 419, 420 of IPC, forgery for the purpose of cheating under Section 468 of IPC, infringement under Section 63 of the Indian Copyright Act and disparagement of the name, reputation, character, brand image of Bhushan Kumar and T-Series in the industry and among members of the general public, as well as for various offences committed under the Information Technology Act, 2000 including but not limited to identity theft u/s 66C, cheating by personation u/s 66D etc.



T-Series learnt that a certain fraudster claiming to be a part of the company has been approaching aspiring actors to audition for their home production Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The fellow did not only approach for auditions but also demanded money for the same. The complaint has been filed in Amboli police station by the production company on July 8, 2020.

Another such instance was brought to the knowledge of T-Series team wherein a certain individual impersonating as Bhushan Kumar (using Whatsapp display name as that of Bhushan Kumar) has been engaging with aspiring models for casting them in music videos. Thirdly one individual (using Whatsapp display picture and Whatsapp display name as that of Bhushan Kumar) even offered work to hair & make-up artists for a music video shoot with two prominent singers in Goa and discussing money matters with them on Whatsapp chat.

The said fraudster has gone to the extent of ensuring that search of the mobile number through Truecaller shows the name as Bhushan Kumar. The production house has filed written police complaints against all these unidentified individuals.



A spokesperson of T-Series said, “The intention of such unknown persons seems very clearly to illegally ride upon the name and reputation of Bhushan Kumar and/or T-Series and in doing so they are not only taking undue advantage of gullible aspiring actors/artists but are also maligning the reputation of T-Series and our Managing Director Mr.Bhushan Kumar in the industry”.