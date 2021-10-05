Dangal fame Zaira Wasim shares first photo, two years after quitting showbiz industry

New Delhi: Almost two years after quitting the showbiz industry and acting career in 2019, Zaira Wasim, of 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar' fame shared her first picture on Instagram. In the photo shared on social media, the former actress is seen clad in a burqa and standing on a bridge, while facing her back towards the camera. Her face is not visible in the photo.

She captioned the picture, "The Warm October Sun." Within an hour, the post garnered more than 60,000 likes.

Last year, Zaira had urged her fans to take down her pictures and videos from social media as stating that she was trying to start a new chapter in her life. "Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y'all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything (sic)," she wrote.

"I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same," she added.

Zaira had in 2019 announced her 'disassociation' from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

Zaira, who was in her early teens when she appeared in 2016's biggest blockbuster 'Dangal' opposite Aamir Khan. She once again teamed up with Aamir Khan in his 2017 production venture 'Secret Superstar'. Her last film was 'The Sky Is Pink', opposite Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Zaira won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Dangal'.