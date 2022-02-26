Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra oozes oomph in a white bikini on her birthday, raises hotness bar - See pics

New Delhi: Sanya Malhotra made her stunning debut in Aamir Khan's sports drama, Dangal and went on to win hearts with her marvellous performance. Ever since she has been on a roll with meaty roles coming her way. She turned 30 on February 25 and celebrated in a glam way.

Sanya Malhotra dropped a few pictures of her wearing an ivory coloured bikini set with a sarong wrapped around her waist and curly hair adding that edginess to the overall look. She wrote in the caption: Entering my 30’s, with a heart full of love and a belly full of yumzaaa food! So grateful for the love and wishes Thank you everyone @mayank0491

After her hit solo lead film, Pagglait, she featured in Meenakshi Sundereshwar with Abhimanyu Dassani. Sanya's recent release Love Hostel opposite Vikrant Massey by Red Chillies also received a warm reception by fans.

Director Shaker Raman helmed the thriller starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. It premiered on ZEE5 on February 25, 2022, coinciding with her birthday.

The film traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby).