Datebaazi Fame Faizan Ansari Meets Abdu Rozik, Says 'His Vibe Is Unparalleled'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 fame and popular Tajikistani singer, Abdu Rozik, who recently was in Mumbai for AR Rahman’s concert enjoyed his stay in the city of dreams. Abdu Rozik is currently in Hyderabad and recently made a young boy's birthday celebrations unforgettable. While he was busy with fans, he had a chance meeting with the viral fame of Datebaazi, Faizan Ansari in Mumbai.

Talking about the same, Faizan said, "Abdu is a very down-to-earth person, his vibe and aura is just unbelievable & unparalleled!! Onwards and upwards! God bless you. He is an inspiration who at a very young age achieved so much and recently also shared the stage with AR Rahman sir."

Faizan Ansari who was seen in Datebaazi is known for controversial statements. He shot to fame after a video of his went viral where he married a Pakistani girl of Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan, who were a part of the 'mandali' inside the house, have been involved in a major feud with each other recently. Amid their fallout, the Tajikistan-born singer Rozik attended the rapper Stan's concert in Dubai on April 25.

In his attempt to bury the hatchet between the two, Abdu even gifted a rare eternal UAE rose to the Bigg Boss 16 winner as he took to his Instagram, shared a picture with his gift, and wrote, "Rare eternal rose that never dies symbolises long life, love and brotherhood", tagging MC Stan. He even took to his Instagram Stories last night and shared a few glimpses of the rapper's performance from his concert.