Days after dinner date with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted on shoot location, check photos

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The film has generated positive reviews from both the audience and critics and has sailed into the Rs 100 crore club. Yesterday, we saw her celebrating the feat by munching on burger and fries and treating her fans with a photo.

Now, a day later, Alia was papped by the shutterbugs on a shoot location. The actress was spotted in a printed red maxi dress with her hair tied. The photos were clicked from a distance.

Take a look at Alia's latest photos:

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt was spotted on a dinner date with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple twinned in black and looked extremely adorable. Alia looked stunner in a black off-shoulder jumpsuit with matching heels. On the other hand, Ranbir looked uber cool in a black sweatshirt and denim. The duo walked hand-in-hand post-dinner.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for three years. Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', and since then have been going strong. Buzz of them tying the knot surfaces on the internet every now and then. They often get papped together inspecting his construction site in Bandra. The bungalow is going to be Ranbir’s new residence. This house is special for the Kapoors in many ways, as before Rishi Kapoor passed away, the veteran actor would often visit the construction site to check on the progress.

As per Indian Express sources, Ranbir and Alia will move into the Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot.

