Days ahead of her wedding, Hansika Motwani celebrates bachelorette in Greece, check out her party video

NEW DELHI: Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Sohael Kathuriya. The actress recently jetted off to Greece with her gal pals and had her glam bachelorette, and pictures are all over the internet. Hansika is seen having a blast with her friends and was seen exuding her bridal glow. She hailed it as the 'best bachelorette ever'. The video starts with Hansika facing her back to the camera, flipping her hair to one side and donning a jacket that revealed the word 'bride'.

The video shows Hansika chilling out with her friends, walking on a street, wearing matching silk robes, and dancing along.

Hansika confirmed her engagement to Mumbai-based businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya earlier this month, by sharing a couple of photos. It is reported that the duo will tie the knot on December 4 at a 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple will have a mehendi and sangeet ceremony on December 3 and a Haldi ceremony the next morning. A News18 report said that a Sufi night is likely to be held on December 2 night. A polo match and a casino themed after party is likely to be there on the eve of December 4.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's pre-wedding festivities began with much pomp and aplomb. The celebrations have started with Mata Ki Chowki where the couple was seen twinning in red traditional attire - Hansika wore a gorgeous saree while groom to-be was in red mirror-work kurta set.