Daytime Emmys 2021: Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill get honoured, here's the complete list of winners

New Delhi: As the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences handed out its Daytime Emmy Awards, actors Lupita Nyong'o and Mark Hamill were among winners in the Children's and Animation categories.

According to Variety, Nyong'o won in the category of Outstanding Limited Performance In a Children's Program, with her turn as 'The Storyteller' in Netflix's 'Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices'.

Meanwhile, Hamill dominated the category of Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. He was recognized for his performance as Vuli in the Disney Channel series 'Elena of Avalor'.

This Saturday's Emmys telecast was hosted by singer, singer, songwriter, director and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress Raven-Symone, a previous Daytime Emmy nominee. The 'Raven's Home' actor was joined by guest presenter and Odd Squad star Millie Davis.

She asked winners questions following their acceptance speech, ranging from where actors drew inspiration for their roles to differences in decision-making based on working with children instead of adults. Here is the complete list of winners.

Outstanding Children's Animated Series

Hilda (Netflix)

Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series

Paddington (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Educational and Informational Series

PBS Kids Talk About (PBS)

Outstanding Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Outstanding Short Form Children's Program

Girls Voices Now (Here TV)

Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)

Younger Performer in a Children's Program

Sophie Grace, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Principal Performance in a Children's Program

Jace Chapman, The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Limited Performance in a Children's Program

Lupita Nyongo, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black voices (Netflix)

Performer in a Daytime Animated Program

Parker Simmons (as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns and Guard), Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network)

Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Mark Hamill (as Vuli), Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Writing Team for a Daytime Animated Program

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)

Writing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program

Paddington (Nickelodeon)

Directing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program

Sesame Street (HBO)

Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program

Baba Yoga

Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Voice Directing for a Daytime Animated Series

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Casting for a Daytime Animated Program

Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Casting for a Live-Action Children's Program

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Dragon Rescue Riders (Netflix)

Music Direction and Composition for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program

Tom and Jerry (Boomerang)

Original Song for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program

"Suffragette City," Animaniacs (Hulu)

Individual Achievement in Animation -- Background Design

Mike Dutton (set designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Individual Achievement in Animation - Character Design

Kal Athannassov (art director), Baba Yaga

Individual Achievement in Animation - Character Animation

Anne Moth (3D animator), Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)

Individual Achievement in Animation - Production Design

Chris Sasaki (production designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Individual Achievement in Animation - Storyboard (TIE)

Karl Hadrika (storyboard artist), Animaniacs (Hulu)

Zesung Kang (2D animator), Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Editing for a Daytime Animated Program (TIE)

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Hilda (Netflix)

Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Stillwater (Apple TV+)

Main Title for a Daytime Animated Program

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)

As per Variety, the first batch of the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards was handed out in 41 categories, on June 25. With the second batch completed, an additional award show focused on Lifestyle Programming, will be presented on Sunday.