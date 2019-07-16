close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Dear Katrina Kaif, here's a lovely birthday greeting from Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif turned 36 on Tuesday and she is reportedly holidaying in Mexico now. Scroll down to see how Salman Khan wished her.

Dear Katrina Kaif, here&#039;s a lovely birthday greeting from Salman Khan
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan wished actress Katrina Kaif on her birthday with a lovely picture of them from their film 'Bharat'. "Happy birthday Katrinaaa...," wrote Salman. The photo features the duo riding a scooter. The duo look the opposite sides but Katrina leans on Salman and they look wonderful together. 

Here's the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Katrinaaa... @katrinakaif

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

'Bharat', which made over 200 crores at the box office, was Salman's Eid-special release. The film was an adaptation of Korean drama 'Ode To My Father' and the plot revolved around six decades, starting from the pre-Independence era. 

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' was Salman and Katrina's fifth film together, two of which - 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (directed by Ali) - were blockbusters. They also reportedly dated for a few years.

Meanwhile, Ali also wished Katrina a very happy birthday with a special message: "Happy birthday, Katrina, sometimes I don't know how we survive this bond... may this be like this forever."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday @katrinakaif , sometime I don’t know how we survive this bond ... may this be like this forever 

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on

Katrina turned 36 on Tuesday and she is reportedly holidaying in Mexico now. However, though busy with the vacation, she gave her fans a sneak peek into the special holiday:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

Katrina's next film is Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' with her frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar. 

Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif!

Tags:
Katrina KaifSalman KhanSalman Khan Katrina KaifBharat
Next
Story

Sapna Choudhary's song 'Rang Brown Ni' is breaking the internet and how - Watch

Must Watch

PT11M42S

Special report: 2 dead as four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri