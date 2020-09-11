Dear Sonia Gandhi ji, aren't you anguished by treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra, asks Kangana Ranaut over BMC row

New Delhi: After the dramatic Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office created a furore, the actress not only visited her property a day back but also has been active on social media, expressing her views strongly.

Kangana Ranaut in her recent series of tweets, addressed to the Indian National Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, wrote: Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?

You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene @INCIndia

After the BMC demolished her property, the actress released a video on social media alleging that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has links with 'Bollywood Mafia'.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut office, asking the BMC to file reply on actor's petition. Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow and sought a stay on the demolition process.

The court sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.

Today, the Bombay High Court adjourned Kangana's office demolition matter till September 22, 2020. The BMC filed its reply meanwhile Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has sought time to respond to the affidavit.

The demolition notice was issued by BMC on Tuesday under section 351 of the MMC Act and the civic body has given 24 hours to Kangana to respond to the notice. On Tuesday, Kangana took to her social media handles and shared the copy of the reply by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui to the BMC notice on the demolition of her property in Mumbai.

Kangana got into trouble after her controversial Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) remark on Twitter against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's threat. She tweeted accusing Raut threatening the actress to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

The actress has been naming and shaming several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana. Sources told Zee News that seven policemen will take care of Kangana's security. Officials of CRPF, Intelligence Bureau and Himachal Pradesh Police arrived at Kangana's Manali home on Tuesday to chalk out plans of the actress' security ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9.



