Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently became the royal show-stoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra`s latest collection at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, the `Befikre` actor dropped a string of photos in their royal outfits, which he captioned with black and white heart emoticons. In the first picture, the couple could be seen looking straight at the camera lens, the `Om Shanti Om` actor donned a white and silver lehenga and she tied her hair in a messy bun with smokey eyes. Ranveer, on the other hand, could be seen in a royal black sherwani with beautiful white embroidery.

In the second picture, the `Ram-Leela` couple struck an adorable pose and the `Jayeshbhai Jordaar` actor can be seen looking at her wife in a ponytail. Deepika, on the other hand, flaunts her beautiful luxury lehenga. The third picture is a close-up, in which the `Bajirao Mastani` couple could be seen giving a bold look to the camera, as the `Happy New Year` actor puts her hand on her husband`s chest.

In the last picture, the couple struck a romantic pose, as they could be seen looking deep into each other`s eyes. Soon after Ranveer and Deepika shared these pictures, fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons. "Dreamy couple" a fan commented followed by heart and fire emoticons.

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of red heart emoticons in the comment section. Another fan wrote, "Best couple ever."Known as `DeepVeer` the power couple marked their runway debut for Manish Malhotra`s Mijwan Fashion show in their stunning attires.

Apart from that, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix`s interactive special `Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls` which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty`s next directorial film `Cirkus` with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde.

The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. He also has `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in `Pathaan` alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is set to release on January 25, 2023.