New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone left Mumbai on Tuesday as she is headed to France to attend the International Cannes Film Festival. This year the actress is part of the jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She is also the only Indian in the jury panel this year.The eight member jury is presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. Other jury members are Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway. The jury will review the best global films that look to push the creative envelope, enhance the development of cinema and promote the development of the global film industry. Cannes will take place from 16th to the 28th May.

Deepika also made head turns with her comfy-casual airport look. The actress wore a beige co-ord set. She paired it up with black boots and a large black bag. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ star posed and waved for the paps at the airport.

Deepika was announced as part of the jury this year, a few days ago. The announcement described the actress as, "Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. Actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and '83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World."

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan helmed ‘Pathan’. She is also part of ‘Fighter’, ‘Project K’ and ‘The Intern’ among other films.