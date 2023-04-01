Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Separation Rumours As They Walk Hand-In-Hand At NMACC Event, Fans Are In Awe

New Delhi: Bollywood's adorable couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked together, hand-in-hand at NMACC launch last night in Mumbai. They looked like regal in stunning outfits and fans couldn't take their eyes off them. The couple shut the separation rumours last night as they posed for the paps holding hands and being all cute as they are.

For the special night, Deepika was seen wearing a gorgeous cream-coloured outfit with golden work done on it. Ranveer on the other hand, looked dashing in a white ensemble. The couple shared a couple of adorable moments while they posed for the shutterbugs.

In one of the viral videos, Ranveer was seen whispering sweet somethings into Deepika's ear which made her laugh and blush. He also wrapped his arms around her and helped her walk. Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted at the star-studded Indian Sports Honours 2023 event. A video from the event made rounds where Deepika ignored Ranveer as the actor grabbed her hand. After yesterday's appearance, fans are sure that all's well in the paradise.

Many commented with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, "Ab kahan gaye divorce-divorce gaane vaale" Other one commented, "Always getting the royal couple vibes from them," another one wrote, "Shame on those photographers and paid pr who were spreading rumours based on one little incident of missing to hold hand in saree. its big slap on haters who want them separate."

At the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre several Bollywood, Hollywood celebs were seen embracing the event like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Rajinikanth, Ekta Kapoor and Aamir Khan among others.

On the work front, Deepika will be soon seen in 'Project K' with Prabhas and 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer on the other hand is all set to win hearts with Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.'