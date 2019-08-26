close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh trigger fan frenzy with baby bump speculation

A photo posted on Instagram less than a week ago shows the couple standing next to each other. 

Mumbai: Over the past few days following their "Hi Daddie, Hi Baby" Insta exchange, actress Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, have been giving new twists to fan speculation over whether the "Padmaavat" actress is expecting the star couple's first child, with a series of picture posts.

A photo posted on Instagram less than a week ago shows the couple standing next to each other. Ranveer is all suited in blue and Deepika, who generally wears figure-hugging clothes, sports a loose outfit with a pink dupatta.

"Looks like she is pregnant," wrote one fan, while another commented: "Looks very pregnant."

In another photo posted by her fans three days ago, she is seen standing sideways. A fan asked: "Is she pregnant?" Another fan announced: "Hiding baby bump."

The stars, who tied the knot last year, are yet to comment on the pregnancy rumours.

According to reports, Deepika is not signing any new movie project after "Chhapaak" and "83".

 

Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghFans
