NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone poses with Rami Malek in Spain, rocks an ivory frill gown - VIRAL PICS

Deepika Padukone in Spain: Many photos and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet where Deepika Padukone can be seen posing with none other than Hollywood star Rami Malek and Egyptian actor Yasmine Sabri.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone poses with Rami Malek in Spain, rocks an ivory frill gown - VIRAL PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone turned heads in an ivory gown with a plunging neckline at an even in Spain. After representing India at Cannes Films Festival 2022, she stood tall at a Cartier event in Spain. Many photos and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet where the stunner can be seen posing with none other than Hollywood star Rami Malek and Egyptian actor Yasmine Sabri.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE POSES WITH RAMI MALEK

Deepika Padukone wore a white gown, with layers of frill on the sides and rocked a plunging neckline. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a diamond necklace. Deepika kept her make-up nude and dewy. Rami Malek was seen in a crisp black tuxedo, while Yasmine pulled off a red off-shoulder gown, looking simply sensational. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage  (@live.love.deepika_)

DEEPIKA PADUKONE IN SPAIN

Our desi queen Deepika posing with Rami Malek and Yasmine got the netizens talking about it Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. She is also a part of Project K -- featuring Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and the Hindi remake of Hollywood biggie The Intern respectively.

(With ANI inputs)

Deepika PadukoneRami MalekDeepika Padukone spaincartier eventdeepika padukone news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA Video
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA Video
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the 105 Year Old Champion Grandma
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests