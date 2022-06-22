New Delhi: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone turned heads in an ivory gown with a plunging neckline at an even in Spain. After representing India at Cannes Films Festival 2022, she stood tall at a Cartier event in Spain. Many photos and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet where the stunner can be seen posing with none other than Hollywood star Rami Malek and Egyptian actor Yasmine Sabri.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE POSES WITH RAMI MALEK

Deepika Padukone wore a white gown, with layers of frill on the sides and rocked a plunging neckline. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a diamond necklace. Deepika kept her make-up nude and dewy. Rami Malek was seen in a crisp black tuxedo, while Yasmine pulled off a red off-shoulder gown, looking simply sensational.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE IN SPAIN

Our desi queen Deepika posing with Rami Malek and Yasmine got the netizens talking about it Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. She is also a part of Project K -- featuring Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and the Hindi remake of Hollywood biggie The Intern respectively.

(With ANI inputs)