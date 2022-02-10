हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone says she and her family 'are very different' from Ranveer Singh, reveals they are learning from each other

"He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different," Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone says she and her family 'are very different' from Ranveer Singh, reveals they are learning from each other

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The Shakun Batra directorial on modern day comlex romantic relationships and infidelity, stars her along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Deepika in one of the interviews during the promotions shared how she and her family are very different from Ranveer Singh. Deepika called her husband very expressive about his feelings and emotions whereas she maintains that she and her family are very sensitive but are not articulate with their emotions as Ranveer.

Calling Ranveer Singh her cheerleader and foremost fan, Deepika told The Indian Express, “I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices”.
 

Talking about herself and her family, the actress revealed that she also supports him but is not as expressive.

“I feel the same, but I am less expressive. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss. Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel,” she said.
 

Deepika also said that however over the years the two have picked up traits from each other. “I think we have. I have read some of his interviews, and he tells people that if I have not been in his life, his life would have turned out differently, he would have handled his success very differently. I appreciate that,” shared the actress.

 

‘Gehraiyaan’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on February 11, 2022. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

