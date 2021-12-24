हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Siddhivinayak temple

Deepika Padukone seeks Bappa's blessings, visits Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of '83' release

Deepika Padukone makes it a point to visit the revered temple (Siddhivinayak Mandir) before the release of her films. 

Deepika Padukone seeks Bappa&#039;s blessings, visits Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of &#039;83&#039; release
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of '83' on Friday, Deepika Padukone, the film's co-producer who also plays Romi Dev, wife of the 1983 World Cup-winning team's captain Kapil Dev, went to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The actress sought Lord Ganesha's blessings for the much-anticipated film. Dressed in ethnic traditional attire, Deepika was escorted to the temple amid tight security.

The actress makes it a point to visit the revered temple before the release of her films. This time, too, it was not any different. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Kapil Dev, the cricket legend who pumped up the 1983 squad to clinch the World Cup.

Earlier, during the film's screening in Mumbai, the actress stole the show in her stunning evening gown paired with a matching diamond necklace.

The film presents a dramatised version of what happened behind the scenes at the 1983 World Cup. It traces the journey of a team that rose from being rank underdogs to becoming world champions, paving the way for the coming generations of cricketers and changing the face of Indian cricket forever.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Siddhivinayak templeDeepika PadukoneSiddhivinayak Mandir83 releaseRanveer Singh
Next
Story

Anil Kapoor birthday: Daughter Sonam, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor shower love on 'youth ka khazana'!

Must Watch

PT7M7S

Zee Top 50: Top 50 news of the day