Deepika Padukone sets temperature soaring as she strikes a pose in orange swimsuit, see pics

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone took to social media today and shared some breathtaking photos of her in a bikini. The actress was clicked in an orange swimsuit as she posed for photos underwater.

Deepika, who was recently seen as Alisha in 'Gehraiyaan', made a stunning appearance in an orange monokini. The actress definitely managed to impress her fans with her latest stunning clicks. In one of the photos, the actress is striking a pose in a backless bikini.

In another photo, she is seen holding fingers of one hand. She looks mesmerising in both the pictures.

Taking to the captions, Deepika shared a quote by author Marisa Reichardt. She wrote, "Sometimes, the safest place to be is underwater… - Marisa Reichardt. #GehraiyaanOnPrime, Watch Now!" Check the post below:

Speaking of 'Gehraiyaan', the film is currently streaming on the OTT platform. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It is directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Dharma Productions. Although the film has received mixed reviews from the audience, Deepika has been receiving accolades for her performance.

