Deepika Padukone shares husband appreciation post for Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no stone unturned in order to show their love for each other.

Now, the beautiful diva has shared an appreciation post for her beloved husband.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Deepika shared a quote that read, “Nothing more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel dumb for not knowing it already. ”

Recently, doting hubby Ranveer dropped a few Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) pictures with wifey Deepika, probably taken from an ad shoot. And guess what? The photos are frame-worthy.

Deepika and Ranveer, both 33, married in November 2018 after dating for over six years.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in 'Chhapaak' and her next project is based on 'Mahabharata'. She also has an untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is being helmed by Shakun Batra. Also, she will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathan'.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has 'Takht' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in the line-up.

Other than that, Ranveer also has '83 - a sports biopic on the 1983 Cricket World Cup when India created history by winning the title. He is playing the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on-screen and Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev.