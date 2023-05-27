Deepika Padukone Stuns In First-Ever Campaign For Cartier As Global Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is the first Indian celebrity to be signed by leading International fashion house Louis Vuitton. Last year, the actor was also announced as the global ambassador for French luxury brand Cartier. Since then the actor has often been seen wearing Cartier pieces, including the yellow diamond necklace she wore at Oscars 2023 in March.

We recently came across a photoshoot that Deepika did for Cartier and we must say, the actor has been exuding elegance in these pictures. Take a look:

Relaxed in black with a gorgeous uniquely designed necklace, Deepika Padukone is a picture of class and composure, with her unmissable intense eyes.

Bejeweled in a blue-stone necklace and ear cuffs, the superstar even makes a bathrobe look like a runway gown.

With thigh-high boots and an all-black ensemble, Deepika Padukone is giving us boss vibes in this look.

A vision in black, only Deepika Padukone can elevate a simple look to the next level.

With muted make-up, Deepika Padukone goes minimalistic allowing the bespoke necklace to shine through.

Giving us some French-fashion vibes, Deepika sports a relaxed black suit with stilettos and simple pulled back hair.

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared pictures from Deepika Padukone's Cartier campaign and netizens were all praises for the photos and thought that campaign was 'done right'.

A user wrote, "Campaign done right where the focus is on jewelry and model is looking stunning, not overshadowing the product."

Neanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in YRF's blockbuster film 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, She will be seen next in 'Fighter', also starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is set for release on January 25, 2024.

Deepika also has Nag Ashwin’s film 'Project K' in her kitty. The movie also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024.