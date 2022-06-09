हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone to celebrate her father's birthday with family at Tirupati Temple

Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone celebrates his birthday on the June 10 for which the actress took time out to visit Tirupati Temple with family. 

Deepika Padukone to celebrate her father Prakash&#039;s birthday with family at Tirupati Temple
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone who was the only Indian diva as the jury at Cannes Film Festival has finally returned back to India after 2 weeks of her hectic schedule. 

 

Now, Deepika will spend some quality time with her family –  and on the occasion of her father's birthday, the superstar along with her parents and sister Anisha will visit Tirupati temple, a family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years. 

Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone celebrates his birthday on the June 10 for which the actress took time out, making this trip even more special for the family.

Deepika was recently celebrated at Cannes, where she turned jury-member and was also part of every best dressed list. According to sources "After a choc-o-bloc few days, India’s Numero Uno, will take some time off to unwind with her family, celebrate her father’s birthday and seek blessings together in Tirupati."

 

Deepika has always been there for her family whenever they needed her and she has been part of most special occasions that she could from birthdays to anniversaries, festivals to even instances of when her family was moving homes.

Apart from cementing her position as one of the biggest global icons in the world, the superstar has aced her responsibility as a dutiful loving daughter and has always put her family centerstage.

