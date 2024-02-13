Deepika Padukone To Present At BAFTA Award With Other Icons From Hollywood

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is unstoppable! Bollywood's leading lady has been announced as one of the presenters at the upcoming BAFTA Awards. With thsi major announcement, Deepika joins the likes of David Beckham and Dua Lipa, according to a report by Variety. Other presenters include Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh from 'Bridgerton,' Hugh Grant from 'Wonka,' and Lily Collins from 'Emily in Paris.'

The Rising Star Award will be presented by former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell. The ceremony is scheduled for February 18 at London's Royal Festival Hall. It will feature a special cover song performance by Hannah Waddingham and will be hosted by David Tennant. The event will be streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India.

Notable attendees include Barry Keoghan, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, and directors Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, and Yorgos Lanthimos. Last year, Deepika Padukone presented at the Oscars 2023.

On the film front, she recently starred in the aerial action thriller 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, receiving positive feedback. Her next project is the sci-fi action thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD' with south actor Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, set to release on May 9, 2024.