Deepika Padukone's doppelganger recreates Pathaan's Besharam Rang song, check viral video

NEW DELHI: Actress Deepika Padukone, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Pathaan', created a storm on the internet with her sensuous dance moves and bikini avatars in peppy track 'Besharam Rang' from the film. Not only the chartbuster song, composed by Vishal-Sheykhar and sung by Shilpa Rao, continues to remain amongst the top party songs, it has also been getting limelight because of its re-created versions, emerging on the internet every now and then.

Adding to the list, Deepika Padukone's doppelganger is seen grooving to the Pathaan track in a video, that has gone viral on the internet. The girl, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the Pathaan lead lady, is flaunting her dance moves. Soon after the video was shared, netizens reacted to it and expressed their surprised at the actress' dopplganger.

khaate pite ghar ki deepika pic.twitter.com/scfwe6JxLx — Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) January 11, 2023

A user wrote, "Deepika ki aadhar card copy."

"Better than original one," another one wrote.

"Ek baar ko toh lga Deepika hi hai"

"Isko Kahan se dhund laye dr saab"

A few days back, a plus-size Influencer Tanvi Geetha had created a buzz after she recreated the hook step of Deepika Padukone from her song 'Besharam Rang'. Her viral clip left netizens in complete awe.

Speaking of 'Pathaan', the film hogged much limelight ahead of its released, but not for any good reasons. The song 'Besharam Rang' ran into a controversy after a section of people raised objection to Deepika's saffron-bikini look and her bold dance moves in the track. The part where she wears a saffron bikini set, left many outfits and groups staging protests over the colour of her costume in the dance track. After much protest and outfits demanding a ban on the film's release, the CBFC reportedly advised some major changes in the movie and the song in particular.

As per a leaked Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) document shared by Kamaal R Khan aka KRK on Twitter, words such as RAW have been replaced in th movie and also close-up shots showing Deepika’s buttocks, side pose (partial nudity)' shots, and other sensual dance moves have reportedly been replaced with 'suitable shots' in Besharam Rang track.

Directed by Sidharth Malhotra, 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham alongside Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on January 25, 2023. 'Pathaan' stars Shah Rukh as a RAW agent and he is joined by Deepika on a mission to take down John Abraham-led terrorist attack.

As per ANI, members of Bajrang Dal, part of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on January 4 created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur and threatened the mall authority that if this film is released, then they will start an even fiercer protest.